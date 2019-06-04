Comedian Jeff Garlin, co-star of THE GOLDBURGS and CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM came into the studio today and talked about his 'no pants in the house' family tradition along with his locker room memories. Following that, he told us about his new Netflix special featuring one hour of standup. Jeff said this standup special wont be the usual "wing it" but instead, the hour will be packed with material planned and ready for the audience. Jeff Garlin is performing two shows for his comedy special on June 12, at the Park West, 322 Armitage Ave.
Jeff Garlin talks ‘tighty-whities,’ locker rooms, and his standup Netflix Special
