Family of slain pregnant woman pushing for home birth laws

BATAVIA, Ill. — The family of a murdered pregnant woman met with an Illinois lawmaker Tuesday in hopes of putting new measures in place to protect newborns.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Her son Yovani was cut from her womb.

The oxygen supply was cut off for baby Yovani and caused brain damage, doctors said.

When he was finally taken to Christ Hospital, the Ochoa-Lopez’s family alleges the staff had suspicions the child did not belong to the woman claiming to be his mother yet did nothing.

The Ochoa-Lopez family wants Marlen’s Law to make sure if there is any doubt on who the child may belong to hospital staff communicates with police and takes appropriate steps to protect the child.

The family also wants the law to address an issue they continue to struggle with, removing from Yovani’s birth certificate the names of the people police say killed Marlen.

The family met with state representative Karina Villa, who says she will craft the bill and possibly introduce it in November or January.

The baby is still in critical condition and is not breathing on his own. The family said they are getting a second opinion on his prognosis this week.