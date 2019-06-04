Elton John super fan boasts incredible collection — here’s 5 of our favorite pieces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER FOREST, Ill. — A local super fan of Elton John has a home full of memorabilia that he's been collecting since 1973.

Jim Turano, a.k.a "Elton Jim," has gone to 192 Elton John concerts since he was 12 years old. He will even be traveling to Amsterdam this weekend to see another concert. Here are five pieces of noteworthy memorabilia from Turano's collection:

STRIPED JACKET

Elton John wore this jacket on his tour during 1976. This was the first concert that Turano had gone to when he was 12 years old. Turano said he got the jacket through John's management team and he made a donation to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

WHITE-RIMMED GLASSES

Elton John wore these glasses during the same tour as when he wore the striped jacket. Turano said he was able to get these glasses at an auction in 1988.

Arcade Pinball Machine

This is a Captain Fantastic Bally Pinball machine. Turano said this was in all the arcades back when he was growing up and that he played it for the first time in 1976.

Concert Programs

Turano has written eight programs for over more than a decade.

Elton John Action Figure

Turano has an Elton John action figure that is still in the box and sings just like him.

Elton John even gave a shoutout to Turano at one of his concerts:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video