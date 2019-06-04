× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Colorado

*Since 2016, the Rockies have gone 7-3 at Wrigley Field, and are the only National League team with a winning record at Wrigley over this span. The Rockies’ pitching staff has a 2.48 ERA over these 10 games.

➢ The Rockies enter this series on an eight-game winning streak, tying their longest winning streak of 2018 (in September). The Rockies have only ever had four longer winning streaks, with the longest being an 11-game winning streak (once in September 2007, once in June 2004).

➢ The Cubs are 4-8 over their last 12 games, tied for their worst record in any 12-game span this season. However the Cubs lead MLB with 27 home runs over that span (since May 22).

➢ David Dahl leads the Rockies with 14 hits during the team’s winning streak and he’s slashing .438/.514/.719 over that span. Dahl has scored a run in 10 of his last 11 games, and he has been on base 25 times over that span (20 hits, five walks).

➢ Javy Baez doubled and homered against the Angels yesterday while coming around to score twice. This was his 13 th game scoring multiple runs, one shy of the MLB lead (Betts, Bogaerts, and Rendon), while his 39 runs this season are only good for tied-23 rd in MLB.