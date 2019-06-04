× Convicted sex trafficker Joseph Hazley to be sentenced

(CHICAGO) A sentencing hearing is being held at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for the man convicted of sex trafficking 16 year old Desiree Robinson.

Robinson was found murdered in a garage, in south suburban Markham, on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 40 year sentence for Joseph Hazley.

They say Hazley sold her to Antonio Rosales, who is accused of slitting Robinson’s throat.

Robinson’s mother is suing a website that featured her daughter in sex solicitation ads.

The civil suit claims the website knowingly created and fostered an online marketplace for the sex trafficking of children.

The suit also claims the website`s owners and operators concealed evidence of criminality.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for June 29th at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.