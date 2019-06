Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago native, country music artist, and documentarist Liz Toussaint talked about how she found herself through music in her upcoming documentary "American as Bean Pie." Toussaint performed one of her top hits off of her debut album "Green Wagon." Liz will be performing at Davenport's Piano Bar on June 5th at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about Liz Toussaint go to her website http://www.liztoussaint.com or follow her on IG: @L2Saint