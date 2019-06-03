White Sox select first baseman Andrew Vaughn with third overall pick

CHICAGO – The White Sox took first baseman Andrew Vaughn from the University of California with their first pick (third overall) in Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

The scene as Andrew Vaughn learns he was drafted No. 3 overall by the Chicago White Sox. #CalBaseball #ProBears pic.twitter.com/llDG9cfoBm — Cal Baseball (@CalBaseball) June 3, 2019

Vaughn, a 21-year-old junior, batted .381 (67-176) with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 50 RBI, 49 runs scored, 59 walks, a .544 on-base percentage, .716 slugging percentage and 1.260 OPS in 52 games for No. 24 California this season. Vaughn, who is rated byBaseball America and MLBPipeline.com as the No. 3 prospect in the draft, finished the regular season ranked among Division I leaders in on-base percentage (3rd, .549), walks (T8th, 58) and slugging percentage (14th, .728).

“We are thrilled to add a player of Andrew’s caliber to the organization,” said Nick Hostetler, White Sox director of amateur scouting. “He’s a premium bat who has shown the ability to hit at every level. Andrew is considered one of the top offensive talents in this season’s draft, and we can’t wait to see him grow at the professional level.”

The 6-foot, 215-pound Vaughn, who bats right-handed, is a finalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award and was the 2018 Golden Spikes recipient, becoming the 17th athlete since the award started in 1978 to be named a finalist twice and first since Vanderbilt pitcher David Price in 2006-07. He has been named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team and is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Award this season.

Not the ending we wanted but proud of @CalBaseball and the year they had. Thank you for all the support!#GoBears | #CalFamily pic.twitter.com/q72ks5kAjR — #GoBears (@CalAthletics) June 1, 2019

Vaughn was named Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2018 after hitting .402 (80-199) with 14 doubles, a program-record tying 23 homers, 63 RBI, 44 walks and 59 runs scored in 54 games with the Golden Bears. He finished fourth in the nation with a .531 on-base percentage and set a school single-season record with a .819 slugging percentage.

Vaughn owns a .376 (223-593) average with 35 doubles, one triple, 50 homers, 163 RBI, 144 runs scored, 122 walks and seven steals in 160 games over three seasons with California. He currently is tied for second on the Golden Bears all-time home run list and ranks fourth on their all-time RBI list.

Vaughn, a Santa Rosa, Calif. native, joins infielder Nick Madrigal (2018, fourth overall), third baseman Jake Burger (2017, 11th), catcher Zack Collins (2016, 10th), right-handed pitchers Zack Burdi (2016, 26th) and Carson Fulmer (2015, eighth), left-hander Carlos Rodón (2014, third) and infielder Tim Anderson (2013, 17th) as the White Sox most recent first-round selections.

Vaughn was recommended by White Sox scout Adam Virchis.