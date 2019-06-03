× White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito named the AL Pitcher of the Month for May

CHICAGO – A year ago, some might have wondered if one of the key pitchers in the team’s rebuild was going to be able to find his form as so many hoped.

Lucas Giolito had a 6.13 ERA and 90 walks, and his 10-13 record certainly dampened some of the optimism generated during the first seven starts of his career with the team in 2017.

But instead of that season being a warning sign, it appears now that it was only a temporary setback, for the right-hander is pitcher as good, if not, better than most pitchers in the game at the moment. That’s especially the case in the month of May, where no pitcher in the American League was able to top him.

🗣 THIS JUST IN! Chicago #WhiteSox right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito has been named American League Pitcher of the Month for May, his first career monthly honor. Congrats, @LGio27! pic.twitter.com/U9LmEWsoPA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 3, 2019

On Monday, Giolito was named the AL pitcher of the month, the first time he’s been given the award in his four-year MLB career. It comes after stellar in which Giolito was at the top of his game, where he started to find his form along with the rest of his teammates in the third year of the rebuild.

He finished the month with a 5-0 record and a 1.74 ERA, allowing just eighth earned runs in 41 1/3 innings. Just as impressive was his ability to limit walks, issuing just ten during the month while striking out 46 batters. Giolito worked into the seventh inning in four of the six starts, and the White Sox won every game which he took the mound in May. Couple that with another outstanding effort to start June on Sunday – pitching 7 1/3 shutout innings with nine strikeouts and no walks – and the pitcher is sporting an 8-1 record and a 2.54 ERA for the 2019 season.

Giolito becomes the second White Sox player this season to earn an American League honor, with Tim Anderson winning player of the month back in April. Both players are helping to accelerate the White Sox rebuild just two months into its third year.