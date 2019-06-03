Texas family angry after Walmart graduation cake turns out to be styrofoam

PASADENA, Texas— A Texas family is angry at a local Walmart after being sold a cake made of styrofoam, KPRC reports.

Marsy Flores wanted her daughter Lea Nava’s high school graduation to be perfect. Flores went to Walmart the morning of the graduation to get the cake she had ordered, but they didn’t have it.

Flores said that Walmart lost her order for a two-tier graduation cake, but they offered to make another one for free. She chose a small blue cake with Lea’s school’s colors. She also said they offered to put graduation decorations on the cake and her daughter’s picture.

Flores took the cake home, but had another problem when she cut into the cake later that night. She tried cutting it, but the cake wouldn’t budge. Flores and her family realized it was not cake underneath the frosting, but styrofoam.

When they took the cake back to Walmart, Flores said the store offered her a $60 gift certificate.

Walmart Public Affairs issued a statement saying they took care of the problem with Flores’ cake.

“Incident was result of misunderstanding,” a spokesman said. “The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience.”

Flores said the gift card could not replace the moment they lost.

“They can’t replace the moment that we lost. It’s a special moment and this is what we got for it, it was a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice,” she said.