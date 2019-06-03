Soldier surprises twin daughters at Chicago ballet recital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two dancers leapt for joy after a surprise guest took the stage during a Rogers Park ballet recital over the weekend.

Army Sgt. Jeremy Solana is home from Kuwait and surprised his twin daughters on stage following their performance.

"I've waited nine months to see my girls," Solana said. "It was a pretty emotional experience for me."

Solana had actually returned from Kuwait a few days prior but his wife Andrea suggested he wait to see his daughters after the twins' recital at St. Scholastica School.

"I knew it was going to happen, but I didn't realize that I would be so overwhelmed with emotion when I did see the girls, their reactions, their faces, when they knew that he was there," Andrea said.

An Army Reservist, Solana works as a Chicago firefighter and paramedic. He is going to spend some time with his family, which includes a third young daughter, before returning to his job. The Solanas are going on a trip to Disney World.

Welcome home, Army Sgt. Jeremy Solana!