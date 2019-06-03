Robin shares her go-to road trip destinations

Posted 11:33 AM, June 3, 2019

Robin shares her favorite, not-so-typical road trip destinations around the area. She has spots in Bloomington, Springfield, St. Louis, and Indianapolis that most tourists mistakenly leave off their itinerary.  Robin knows where you can find tasty waffles, great barbecue, life changing biscuits, and pink eye medication.

