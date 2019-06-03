One Night Band performs live to promote the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Posted 11:00 AM, June 3, 2019, by

One Night Band prides itself in creating high-energy with a diverse repertoire of Top 40's hits spanning over six decades. One Night Band will be performing for the Arlington Heights Fire Department's annual gala and fundraiser on June 7. The benefit concert will be held at the Metropolis Ballroom in Arlington Heights, IL at 7 p.m. Visit their website http://www.onenightbandchicago.com/ or call at 312-848-9843.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.