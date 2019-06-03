One Night Band performs live to promote the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One Night Band prides itself in creating high-energy with a diverse repertoire of Top 40's hits spanning over six decades. One Night Band will be performing for the Arlington Heights Fire Department's annual gala and fundraiser on June 7. The benefit concert will be held at the Metropolis Ballroom in Arlington Heights, IL at 7 p.m. Visit their website http://www.onenightbandchicago.com/ or call at 312-848-9843.