Midday Fix: Preview of the Chicago Blues Festival & live performance from Kenny Smith & The House Bumpers

Kenny Smith and The House Bumpers

Band leader is Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

https://beedyeyes.com/

Event:

The 36th Annual Chicago Blues Festival is Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, in Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St.).

The Chicago Blues Festival will celebrate the genre’s music legacy in Chicago with live performances on six stages by local and national blues artists in the city’s premier outdoor music venue.

The Chicago Blues Festival is FREE and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in Millennium Park.

Each day at the Blues Festival at 4:15pm at the Mississippi Juke Joint Stage –

Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Kenny is involved with the Bridges to the Blues Program – which pairs young hip-hop artists with blues musicians.

Bridges To The Blues 2019

Bridges to the Blues is a multi-generational program that challenges young Chicago musicians from multiple genres and diverse backgrounds to re-imagine the blues.

Participants are invited to collaborate on original music and audition on Monday, June 3, 6–8 p.m. , at the Chicago Cultural Center’s Claudia Cassidy Theater, for an opportunity to perform at the Chicago Blues Festival on Saturday, June 8.

Program participants will learn Blues fundamentals, via Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith, one of todays’ best blues drummers as well as songwriting and performance best practices from Oscar and multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Che “Rhymefest” Smith.

This program is supported by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events (DCASE) and facilitated by Art of Culture Inc.