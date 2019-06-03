Marlon Moraes previews UFC 238 at United Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Magic" Marlon Moraes has come a long way from his hometown in Brazil to fighting in the main event of UFC 238 in Chicago. Moraes stops by the Morning Show to discuss the biggest fight of his career, what it would mean to win the vacant bantamweight championship, and what it's like training in Pat Tomasulo's home state of New Jersey.

