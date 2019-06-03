Lunchbreak: Zucchini Fritters
Chef/Owner Dimitri Dib
Six06 Café/Bar
1641 W. Chicago Ave.
Chicago
Recipe:
Kolokithokeftedes (Zucchini Fritters) with Tzatziki
For the fritters:
2 – Zucchini
1 – Red Onion
1 – Egg
1 Cup Mint, chopped
1 Cup All Purpose Flour
1 Tsp. Salt
½ Tsp. Black Pepper
1 Tsp Baking Powder
Olive Oil, just some for the pan
Directions:
Grate the zucchinis & red onion and let strain. Add the rest of the ingredients to make batter. Scoop batter with a tablespoon and drop into frying pan/skillet. Olive oil temp should be 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Let fry for 2-3 minutes each side. Pat dry with paper towel and serve.
For Tzatziki Spread:
1 Lb. Greek Yogurt
1 Cucumber
3 Cloves Garlic
1 Tsp. Vinegar
2 Tbsp. Olive Oil
½ Tsp. Salt
Directions:
Grate the cucumber and let strain. Smash garlic cloves until paste. Add all ingredients to the yogurt in a medium mixing bowl. Spoon on to plate and serve with the fritters.