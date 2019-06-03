× Lunchbreak: Zucchini Fritters

Chef/Owner Dimitri Dib

Six06 Café/Bar

1641 W. Chicago Ave.

Chicago

http://cafe606.com/

Recipe:

Kolokithokeftedes (Zucchini Fritters) with Tzatziki

For the fritters:

2 – Zucchini

1 – Red Onion

1 – Egg

1 Cup Mint, chopped

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

1 Tsp. Salt

½ Tsp. Black Pepper

1 Tsp Baking Powder

Olive Oil, just some for the pan

Directions:

Grate the zucchinis & red onion and let strain. Add the rest of the ingredients to make batter. Scoop batter with a tablespoon and drop into frying pan/skillet. Olive oil temp should be 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Let fry for 2-3 minutes each side. Pat dry with paper towel and serve.

For Tzatziki Spread:

1 Lb. Greek Yogurt

1 Cucumber

3 Cloves Garlic

1 Tsp. Vinegar

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

½ Tsp. Salt

Directions:

Grate the cucumber and let strain. Smash garlic cloves until paste. Add all ingredients to the yogurt in a medium mixing bowl. Spoon on to plate and serve with the fritters.