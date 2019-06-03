Lunchbreak: Zucchini Fritters

Posted 12:00 PM, June 3, 2019, by

Chef/Owner Dimitri Dib

Six06 Café/Bar

1641 W. Chicago Ave.

Chicago

http://cafe606.com/

Recipe:

Kolokithokeftedes (Zucchini Fritters) with Tzatziki

For the fritters:

2 – Zucchini

1 – Red Onion

1 – Egg

1 Cup Mint, chopped

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

1 Tsp. Salt

½ Tsp. Black Pepper

1 Tsp Baking Powder

Olive Oil, just some for the pan

Directions:

Grate the zucchinis & red onion and let strain.  Add the rest of the ingredients to make batter.  Scoop batter with a tablespoon and drop into frying pan/skillet.  Olive oil temp should be 350 degrees Fahrenheit.   Let fry for 2-3 minutes each side.  Pat dry with paper towel and serve.

For Tzatziki Spread:

1 Lb. Greek Yogurt

1 Cucumber

3 Cloves Garlic

1 Tsp. Vinegar

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

½ Tsp. Salt

Directions:

Grate the cucumber and let strain.  Smash garlic cloves until paste.  Add all ingredients to the yogurt in a medium mixing bowl.  Spoon on to plate and serve with the fritters.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.