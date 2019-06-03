Lightfoot announces 7 new members of Chicago Board of Education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that former Chicago clerk and state Sen. Miguel del Valle is her pick to lead the Chicago Public School Board.

Lightfoot also announced six other new members of the Chicago Public School Board; Sendhil Revuluri, as Vice President along with members Dwayne Truss, Elizabeth Todd-Breland, Lucino Sotelo, Luisiana Melendez and Amy Rome.

Del Valle has been a longtime presence in city and state politics. He was the first Latino in the state Senate, where he headed the Education Committee.