Jerry Azumah looks ahead to the Bears’ 100th anniversary reunion on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - This is a week in which Bears fans can happily take a look back at their proud past.

Some of that dates back to George Halas, Dick Butkus, Gale Sayers, Walter Payton, and the Super Bowl XX champions. But there are a number of recent members of the team, including those around during the great era of the mid-2000s, who will be around for the 100th anniversary reunion this weekend in Rosemont.

That includes Jerry Azumah, who appeared on Sports Feed Monday to discuss the event. He talked about the Bears of his era along with the current team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday, and you can watch their entire discussion in the video above or below.