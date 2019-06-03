Indiana banquet hall destroyed in extra-alarm fire

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A banquet hall in Indiana was destroyed in an extra-alarm fire overnight.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Allure on the Lake, 526 Indian Boundary Road, in Chesterton.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time

No injuries have been reported and an investigation is underway.

The banquet hall hosts weddings and events.

Allure on the Lake posted to Facebook, telling all those who have events scheduled there: “Our phone line will most likely be very busy- so please be patient with us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

