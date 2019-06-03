Illinois’ new gas tax will hit drivers hard this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois gas taxes haven’t been touched in decades, but this summer, gas taxes will practically double.

As part of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s attempt to balance the state budget, the gas tax increase begins July 1 and will put Illinois in the top five for the highest total gasoline taxes. It will be 73 cents per gallon, an average of $108 a year.

“Illinois is going from one of the lower gas taxes in the region to one of the highest,” Patrick Dehaan, GasBuddy.com founder, said.

Cities in Cook County also have the option to raise gas taxes by an additional 3 cents a gallon. Registration fees will be increasing as well.

Gas-fueled cars will be $199 per car. Electric cars fees increase to $245 from just $34 every other year.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, this is going to add up to several hundred dollars no matter what is parked in the garage at night,” Dehaan said.

Gas stations who continue to lobby for business on the state border will have a new edge. If drivers can get gas cheaper in Indiana, Missouri or Wisconsin, drivers are willing to drive there to fuel up.

Consider Illinois’ 73.3 cents per gallon total gas tax to Missouri’s 35.8 cents.

“You’ll have highs in the summer and lows in the winter,” Dehaan said. “It’s just making that cheap $2 per gallon we saw this winter even less of a likelihood. We may be stuck with $3 per gallon a majority of the year.”