Financial Expertise Lynn Richardson gives saving tips for the summer

Financial expert and author Lynn Richardson talks financial advice for the summer. Richardson enlightens viewers on how getting children involved in the family business can give parents a more passive income. She shares that there is a major tax benefit for parents who take the initiative on having children work from a home-based business. Children involved in family businesses can earn up to $12,000 just by simply being kids. Using their creative minds while doing the simplest task such as passing out business cards can earn them some easy cash over the summer.

For more financial advice listen to "The Millionaire's Roundtable with Lynn Richardson" on WVON 1690am Chicago and iHeart Radio internationally or visit her website www.lynnmillionaire.com. Follow her Facebook/IG/Twitter: @lynnmillionaire.