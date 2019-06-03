Dave Kerner returns to Sports Feed on Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - During a week where there is a lot going on, he's a good person to have to discuss it all.

Just before Dave Kerner appeared on the show, the Cubs defeated the Angels in a make-up game and Lucas Giolito was named the American League Pitcher of the Month. This weekend is a major event for the Bears in Rosemont - the 100th anniversary reunion for the franchise that will bring back a number of legends from the past.

The WBBM Newsradio 780 reporter will be there to report on that and has been on both sides of baseball to cover the teams, so naturally, we discussed all them all with Dave on Monday's show. You can watch Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman's discussion in the video above or below.