Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Los Angeles Angels

*The Angels won’t need to unpack their suitcases as they’ll be heading back to the West Coast for a game on Tuesday. By the time they arrive home, they’ll have amassed more than 3400 miles of travel over a three-day span going from Seattle to Chicago to Los Angeles, the longest three-day stretch by any MLB team this season.

*Albert Pujols clubbed the 199th home run of his Angels career on Sunday. When he homers again, he will become just the sixth player in MLB history to hit 200 home runs with two clubs (Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey, Jr. , Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramirez).

*The Cubs have lost as many games in their last 10 home games, five, as they did in their first 18 home games. Their pitchers have allowed nearly as many home runs, too (13 to 12). The offense has been virtually the same or slightly better in most categories, except for batting average with runners in scoring position. The Cubs’ .173 average with RISP at home since May 10 is down 100+ points from their .276 average with RISP in the first 18 home games of the season.

*Jon Lester has done a good job of containing Mike Trout, allowing just two hits, both singles, and a walk in 15 plate appearances against him.