Cubs draft Fresno State pitcher Ryan Jensen with 27th pick

CHICAGO – The Cubs added another arm to their farm system.

Ryan Jensen was taken with the 27th overall pick. The Fresno State hurler went 12-1 with a 2.88 ERA in 16 appearances this season, striking out 107 batters while walking just 27.

He was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as well as the Mountain West Pitcher of the Year and Mountain West Tournament MVP.

“Ryan is an athletic and competitive righthander with a big arm,” said Cubs Senior Vice President of Scouting and Player Development Jason McLeod. “He features a heavy sinker along with a swing and miss type fastball, and he closed out his junior season strong. We are excited to get him into a Cubs uniform.”

Ryan Jensen finishes his night after 7.2 IP, 4H, 2R and 8K ‼️ Jensen goes out with a standing ovation from the Bulldogs and the Red Wave ⚾️🐶 #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/I1GahUdAC1 — FS Bulldog Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) June 1, 2019

The six-foot, 180-pound 21-year-old righty has gone 17-7 with a 4.42 ERA in 63 appearances, including 27 starts, in three seasons at Fresno State. He has struck out 208 batters, while walking 99, in 211.0-career innings pitched.