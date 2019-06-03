Cubs call up outfielder Carlos Gonzalez

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 18: Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after scoring a 10th inning run against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on August 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It didn’t take long for the Cubs to call up one of their newest acquisitions in hopes of giving their offense a boost after a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals this weekend.

Less than a week after signing him to a minor league deal, the team promoted outfielder Carlos Gonzalez from Triple-A Iowa and immediately inserted him into the starting line for Monday’s game with the Angels.

Gonzalez will bat fifth and will play left field in the game that starts at 3 PM on WGN and is a makeup from April 14th, which was snowed out at Wrigley Field. He will wear uniform No. 2.

A three-time All-Star & Gold Glove winner, Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Indians on May 22nd after a slow start in his first year with the club. In 30 games, he batted .210 with 33 strikeouts compared to two walks, hitting two homers and driving in seven RBI. Gonzalez’s last game was in Oakland on May 21st where he was 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in a 5-3 Indians’ loss to the Athletics.

To make room for Gonzalez on the active roster, outfielder Jim Adduci was designated for assignemtn.

