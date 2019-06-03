Concealed carry holder shoots man attempting to help person locked out of home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was hospitalized after a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Monday. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers responded to a home near 89th Street and South Lowe Avenue in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood around 9 a.m.

Police said a 20-year-old man was attempting to help a person described as an “acquaintance” who was locked out of the home.

The man went over to a side window and when police said, a 34-year-old woman inside the home shot him.

Police said the woman is a legal concealed carry card holder.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital and has stabilized.

Police said they’re interviewing both the woman and the man.

The relationship between those two, and the other person who was trying to get inside, is still unclear.