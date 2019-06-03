Another critical MLB Draft is ahead for Nick Hostetler and the White Sox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When a team chooses the rebuilding path in Major League Baseball, the early part of June becomes a critical part of a team's future.

Nick Hostetler has felt that pressure since the White Sox decided that was the path they would go following the 2016 season. The picks that the team's director of amateur scouting makes near the top of the first round could go a long way in making Rick Hahn's rebuild on the south side a success.

This year he gets his highest draft pick since joining the franchise - the third-overall selection. There is some doubt as to whom Hostetler might take with that first round pick, which is one of many decisions he'll have to make starting Monday night and continuing through the week.

Josh Frydman spoke with Hostetler before the draft for WGN and CLTV Sports Feed. Watch that conversation in the video above.