3 charged in murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez due in court

CHICAGO — The three people charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez are due in court Monday.

The 19-year-old mother was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home in April and murdered. Her son Yovani was cut from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree, 24, are charged with murder. Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, is charged with concealing a homicide.

Lopez’s grandmothers are expected in court for Monday’s proceedings.

Her husband’s lawyer says baby Yovani remains inside an incubator on life support, suffering from brain damage.