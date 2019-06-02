× White Sox win again behind strong start from Giolito

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito tossed five-hit ball into the eighth inning to earn his sixth straight win and Tim Anderson homered, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Giolito (8-1) struck out nine and walked none while extending his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander went 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in six May starts.

Aaron Bummer got two outs in the eighth and Alex Colomé finished for his 12th save in 12 chances.

Anderson led off the fourth with a drive to left-center for his ninth homer. He also doubled in Yolmer Sánchez with two out in the eighth, helping Chicago close out a 6-1 homestand.

Francisco Lindor had three of Cleveland’s six hits. He led off the ninth with a double to left, but Colomé retired the next three batters.

The Indians wasted a strong performance by Zach Plesac (0-1), who allowed four hits in seven innings in his second start in the majors.

The right-hander is the nephew of former major league reliever Dan Plesac, who pitched for six teams in 18 seasons.

The closest thing Cleveland had to a rally came in the fifth when Greg Allen doubled down the right-field line with one out. Roberto Pérez then lifted a drive to right-center in a bid for another extra-base hit, but Leury Garcia made a nice running catch.

Giolito then struck out Leonys Martín to end the threat.

Giolito exited after Pérez singled with one out in the eighth. Bummer came on and induced pinch hitter Jordan Luplow to bounce into an inning-ending double play