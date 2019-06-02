Video shows women attacking, macing beauty store workers before stealing hair weaves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — A brazen beauty store robbery in Milwaukee was all caught on camera — surveillance video showed three suspects attacking and macing beauty store employees as they stole hair weaves.

The incident on April 18 started with one woman crouching behind the Value Beauty counter, taking items off the wall. Another appeared to be the lookout. She was seen in the video pulling something out of her pocket as an employee carrying a box began to approach.

The woman aimed and sprayed a cloud of what investigators said was mace directly into the employee's face to buy more time. Back behind the counter, another person climbed over, knocking down mannequin heads on her way up. The hair snatching got more intense before the trio ran for the exit.

"When the girls were coming, I tried to stop them right here," Jesus Gonzalez, an employee, said.

Gonzalez tried to step in.

"That's when she attacked me. She sprayed the pepper spray in my face. She scratched my face too," he said.

One by one, Gonzalez tried to stop the three suspects, scuffling with the last one on her way out.

"My face burned like, very bad, like, so bad," Gonzalez said.

Store officials said the women made off with $1,000 worth of hair weaves. Gonzalez said the heist was fast.

"We couldn't do anything when she sprayed my face," he said.

Investigators were only able to identify one of the thieves. Prosecutors said Shaherah Edwards admitted to having mace and throwing the can at Gonzalez, who was still shaken by the encounter when WITI spoke with him Wednesday, May 29, more than a month later.

"Nervous sometimes. Something like this would never happen before," Gonzalez said.

The store was shut down briefly after the incident.

Edwards was expected to appear in court on June 6 for a preliminary hearing and is out on a $3,000 signature bond.

Police are working to identify the other women involved.