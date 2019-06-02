Sunny with highs in the 70s, rain into next week
-
Soggy start to Memorial Day weekend
-
Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday
-
Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus
-
Nice after wettest Memorial Day on record
-
Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s
-
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Warmer, sunny after record breaking snow
-
Sunny Sunday, rain on the way later this week
-
An ever-changing weather week continues
-
May’s open 23-degrees cooler than year ago with half the typical 70+ highs on the books to date in 2019; sun-filled weekend to bring temps 14-deg warmer than last—but with cool shoreline breezes; big rains next week signaling wet weather’s return
-
-
June-level warmth is possible later this week
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Gyrating spring temperatures, highs in the 70s this week