Sunday Brunch: Zoodle Pad Thai

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Desiree Nielsen was at WGN to share a zucchini noodle pad thai recipe. She also shared info about her new book coming out in August called “Eat More Plants.”

Recipe: Zoodle Pad Thai

Sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) tamarind paste

1 tbsp (15 ml) lime juice

2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) brown sugar

Noodles

2 zucchini

1 cup (240 ml) firm tofu, cubed

olive oil, for frying

1 garlic clove, minced

½ red bell pepper, sliced thin

2 green onions, sliced thin

1 egg

2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh cilantro, chopped, for topping

2 tbsp (30 ml) roasted peanuts, chopped, for topping

DIRECTIONS