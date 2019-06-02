Sunday Brunch: Zoodle Pad Thai

Posted 9:27 AM, June 2, 2019, by

Desiree Nielsen was at WGN to share a zucchini noodle pad thai recipe. She also shared info about her new book coming out in August called “Eat More Plants.”

Recipe: Zoodle Pad Thai

Sauce
2 tbsp (30 ml) tamarind paste
1 tbsp (15 ml) lime juice
2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce
2 tbsp (30 ml) brown sugar

Noodles
2 zucchini
1 cup (240 ml) firm tofu, cubed
olive oil, for frying
1 garlic clove, minced
½ red bell pepper, sliced thin
2 green onions, sliced thin
1 egg
2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh cilantro, chopped, for topping
2 tbsp (30 ml) roasted peanuts, chopped, for topping

DIRECTIONS

  1. Whisk together ingredients for the sauce and set aside.
  2. Using a spiralizer, make zucchini noodles.
  3. Fry cubed tofu in olive oil until golden. Add garlic, red pepper, green onion and fry until tender.
  4. Crack egg and whisk into veggies.
  5. Add zucchini noodles into pan.
  6. Pour sauce over top and toss to coat. Continue cooking until noodles warmed through and tender.
  7. Top with cilantro and roasted peanuts.
  8. Enjoy!
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.