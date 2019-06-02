Sunday Brunch: Zoodle Pad Thai

Desiree Nielsen was at WGN to share a zucchini noodle pad thai recipe. She also shared info about her new book coming out in August called “Eat More Plants.”
Recipe: Zoodle Pad Thai
Sauce
2 tbsp (30 ml) tamarind paste
1 tbsp (15 ml) lime juice
2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce
2 tbsp (30 ml) brown sugar
Noodles
2 zucchini
1 cup (240 ml) firm tofu, cubed
olive oil, for frying
1 garlic clove, minced
½ red bell pepper, sliced thin
2 green onions, sliced thin
1 egg
2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh cilantro, chopped, for topping
2 tbsp (30 ml) roasted peanuts, chopped, for topping
DIRECTIONS
- Whisk together ingredients for the sauce and set aside.
- Using a spiralizer, make zucchini noodles.
- Fry cubed tofu in olive oil until golden. Add garlic, red pepper, green onion and fry until tender.
- Crack egg and whisk into veggies.
- Add zucchini noodles into pan.
- Pour sauce over top and toss to coat. Continue cooking until noodles warmed through and tender.
- Top with cilantro and roasted peanuts.
- Enjoy!