Scott King discusses the upcoming summer for the Blackhawks on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's been a while since Blackhawks fans have entered June with their team on the ice. It's not ideal, especially considering the team made and won three Stanley Cup Finals from 2010-2015.

Once again, fans are looking towards Stan Bowman do see how he can improve the team not only in free agency, but also with the third-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. All of these factors figure to make for an interesting June and July for the Blackhawks off the ice.

Scott King will cover it all for WGN Radio's "Blackhawks Crazy" podcast this summer, and he joined Sports Feed to talk about the team's offseason. Watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.