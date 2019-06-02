Monday/Tuesday setup—cloudy/wet pattern could persist
Wettest May gives way to a wet June 1st
Very wet week ahead, could cause flooding problems in some areas
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
An ever-changing weather week continues
Late-season storm to bring heavy, wet snow to portions of the Chicago area
More wet weather ahead this week
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
Storm threat persists as city’s cool, wet spring continues
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Weather pattern to favor more heavy rainfall
June weather: recent years, extremes, normals, 2019 outlook
May 1895, a normal month with dizzying weather extremes