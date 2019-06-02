High pressure loosens its hold by Tuesday

With the center of high pressure to our west, north to northeast winds prevailed over the Chicago area Sunday. During the afternoon, a lake breeze set-up a wide range in temperatures from 57 at Northerly Island to the lower 70s well inland. The official high was 69 degrees at O’Hare.

The center of high pressure will pass overhead Monday, and as it moves east winds will shift to the south. By Tuesday cloudiness will be on the increase along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms, as a warm front approaches from the west and a cold front from the north.

The remainder of the week will see periods of showers and thunderstorms as low pressure modulates to our south.