Firefighters rescue contractor stuck in tree in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters rescued a contractor who got stuck in a tree in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday.

The man was dangling upside down by a rope 75 feet in the air — one leg pinned between two branches — before firefighters were able to rescue him about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of South Union Avenue.

The contractor had been hired to trim a tree in a lot behind a house. The man was soon hanging on for dear life when he got caught after cutting a branch.

“He was yelling that he needed help. 'Help me! Help me!'" homeowner Bartolome Sanchez said. “But nobody could do anything.”

Firefighters said the rescue was complicated.

“If the branch let go, it would pull him and pull the ladder and knock the fireman off the ladder,” Deputy Chief Jeffrey Mayer said.

The contractor was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.