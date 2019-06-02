× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday @ St. Louis

*Two savvy veterans will square off today in Cole Hamels and Adam Wainwright. This will be the first Cubs-Cardinals matchup between two starting pitchers with at least 150 career wins each since Bob Gibson and Milt Pappas went head-to-head in 1970.

*Hamels is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA (11/59.2) in nine starts against the NL Central since joining the Cubs, allowing two or fewer earned runs in all nine starts.

*Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo are all simultaneously having great seasons for Chicago. They all entered the month of June with a .550+ slugging percentage.

*The Cubs finished May with a 16-12 record, their 12th straight winning month (excluding March and October).That’s the second-longest streak in franchise history, but they’ve got a ways to go to break the team and MLB record of 38 (June 1905-July 1911). The Cubs’ current 12-month streak is the longest by any MLB team since the Oakland A’s had 14 straight from June 2012 to July 2014.