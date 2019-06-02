3 killed in Old Town, Fuller Park shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men were fatally shot in Old Town early Sunday near a stretch of popular night-life destinations.

Police said two cars were heading west in the 100 block of West North Avenue about 6 a.m. Sunday when shots were fired from one vehicle toward the other. Witnesses said an argument had broken out at a gas station a few blocks away.

Two men, ages 22 and 25, were fatally shot. Their car crashed into a Divvy bike station and a restaurant's outdoor seating area before stopping. There were more than a dozen gunshots in the car.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Tavion Matthews, 22, and Marcus Walker, Jr., 25. Both lived in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street.

“Lincoln Park, Logan Square, North Side, West Side — this can happen anywhere,” community activist Andrew Holmes said. He spent the morning canvassing for information.

Chicago police Saturday released citywide crime statistics through May, showing that crime has dropped nine percent overall. So far this year, police have seized 3,600 illegal guns.

But violence continues to touch neighborhoods across Chicago.

“Between last weekend and this weekend,” Holmes said, “all together, it’s over 80-something people shot.”

In Austin, four people were shot about 9:45 p.m. Saturday while standing in a parking lot in the 5600 block of West Madison Street.

In the Fuller Park neighborhood, Denise Weekly, a 26-year-old mother of two, was fatally shot at a party. The scene near 49th Street and Princeton Avenue was covered in shell casings.

“They got a lot of shell casings over there,” Holmes said, “but at the same time, they have no regard for a mother. … They have no respect for those little children.”

Police said witnesses were not being cooperative in the Fuller Park homicide. Holmes is pleading with the public for help.

“We just need the community to help,” Holmes said. “Anything you hear. … You may have the key to this puzzle, to solve this homicide.”

No one was in custody in either homicide.

In Old Town, detectives were reviewing camera footage Sunday.