2 charged after Hammond church vandalized, damaged

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were charged after a northwest Indiana church was vandalized last week.

Hammond police arrested Aaron James Vanoppens, 23, and Nicholas Dylan Reding, 22, were both charged with one count each of felony burglary and felony institutional criminal mischief.

Police said the two were responsible for the vandalism of the Faith United Church of Christ on May 29. A custodian walked into the building around 7 a.m. that day and saw the destruction left behind. Windows were smashed, bathroom sinks and mirrors were broken and offices were trashed. The people responsible also wrote “Hail Satan” inside the church.

Hammond police were called to the church and found evidence left at the scene. Lt. Steven Kellogg with the Hammond Police Department said there was blood found in the church. Those who broke in cut themselves on the glass window when they reached in to try to pry a door open.

Church elders said the vandals also smashed the surveillance cameras and cut the wires.

In a Facebook post Saturday, police thanked the public “for their continued support of both the police investigation and the Faith Church.”