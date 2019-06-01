× Thunderstorms forecast to develop this afternoon…severe risk continues.

Latest updates from the Storm Prediction Center continue to highlight the entire Chicago metro area for a risk of scattered severe thunderstorm development this afternoon.

Day 1 Convective Outlook

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1104 AM CDT Sat Jun 01 2019

Valid 011630Z – 021200Z

…THERE IS AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS OVER PORTIONS

OF MO AND IL….

…SUMMARY…

Widely scattered severe thunderstorms are expected mainly this

afternoon and evening from Lake Michigan vicinity southwestward to

the central/southern High Plains. Large hail and damaging winds will

be the primary threats.

Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined shortwave trough over IA.

This feature will track east-southeastward into parts of IL/IN this

afternoon and evening, providing large-scale ascent and aiding in

the development of scattered thunderstorms. Multiple clusters of

storms are expected today, with each holding some risk of severe

weather.

…MI/OH…

Thunderstorms currently over southwest Lower MI are expected to

track eastward and intensify later today as they approach western

Lake Erie. These storms will then continue eastward across

southeast Lower MI and northern OH, with the potential for damaging

winds and hail. Refer to MCD #919 for further details.

…WI/IL…

Other strong storms are expected to form this afternoon near the

surface low over southern WI and northern IL. Forecast soundings in

this area suggest large CAPE values and sufficient vertical shear

for a few organized multicell or occasional supercell structures,

capable of large hail and damaging winds.

…IL/MO…

By mid afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to form along a cold

front sagging across northwest IL and northern MO. These storms

will be near the core of stronger midlevel winds associated with the

shortwave trough, and in region where model guidance provides

highest confidence of longer-lived storms and possible supercells.

This activity should spread southeastward across the ENH risk area

through the evening with a threat of damaging wind gusts and large

hail. Very large hail is possible with initial supercells.

Surface observations at noon, CDT showed the area to be in the warm sector of a low pressure center located over SW Wisconsin. Temperatures have warmed to around 80 degrees, with dew points in the low-mid 60s, helping to make the atmosphere increasingly unstable. The low center will track eastward, while a trailing cold front presses southeast into northern and central Illinois.

Thunderstorms are expected to erupt by mid-afternoon, especially in the vicinity of the low and cold front.

Satellite imagery shows one storm cluster moving across southern lower MI, but new storms appear ready to develop over southern WI, at the intersection of the low and an outflow boundary left by the MI storm cluster. More cloud growth was noted over eastern IA as well.

The prime time for storms in the Chicago metro area looks like the 4-7 PM period. Some storms may be capable of hail and damaging wind gusts in addition to heavy downpours. The storms are expected to be fairly progressive, so excessive rainfall amounts (1-2 inches or more) appear unlikely.