Thunderstorms continue to rumble across Chicagoland.

Though no severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect, strong thunderstorms persist over parts of the metro area. At 6 PM, strongest storms were located near Buffalo Grove, moving east along the Lake/Cook county line, and near Minooka in western Will county. Stronger storms will contain wind gusts to 50 mph and penny-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 PM, and may be extended to include the far southern counties of the Chicago area.