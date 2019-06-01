× Thunderstorm threat increasing over northern Illinois.

Mesoscale Discussion 0924

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

0205 PM CDT Sat Jun 01 2019

Areas affected…South-central/southeast Wisconsin…far northern

Illinois

Concerning…Severe potential…Watch likely

Valid 011905Z – 012100Z

Probability of Watch Issuance…80 percent

SUMMARY…Thunderstorms have initiated in southwest Wisconsin with

an increase in coverage expected into more of southern Wisconsin and

northern Illinois. Damaging wind gusts and severe hail will be the

primary threats. A WW will likely be needed soon.

DISCUSSION…Thunderstorms have developed near the Dane/Iowa County,

WI border in the last hour. Activity has been weak thus far given

the ample amounts of cloud cover across much of southern Wisconsin.

Southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois have remained

relatively cloud free and have warmed to mid 70s F to low 80s F,

away from the influence of the lake breeze. Objective mesoanalysis

shows MLCAPE reaching 1000-1500 J/kg south of the warm frontal

boundary. Moderate mid-level flow of around 40 kts will foster

enough deep-layer shear for storm organization into multicells with

perhaps a few supercell structures as well. Greatest threat will

likely be damaging wind gusts, particularly where greatest

insolation/low-level lapse rates exists. Transient low-level

rotation will also be possible near the boundary where winds are

most backed. However, overall weak low-level flow and storm mode

issues will greatly limit tornado potential. A WW is likely to be

issued soon.