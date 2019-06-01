‘The racial divide is something that is so important to be talked about right now’: Joshua Jackson on the Central Park Five story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I have never personally been as affected emotionally by something I've been in."

Actor Joshua Jackson is among the all star cast of Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us." The 4 part series streaming now on Netflix tells the story of the a group of New York City boys that came to be known as the "Central Park Five." Wrongfully convicted for the violent 1989 rape of a jogger, their sentences were overturned 13 years later when a serial rapist confessed to the crime. Jackson, portrays defense attorney Mickey Joseph. He says of all the roles he's taken, this one affected him the most.

We spoke to him along with Blair Underwood, who steps into the role of Robert Burns, another of the attorneys representing the young boys. Underwood has said the content of this story was so dark at times that DuVernary made a counselor available to the cast. He told us that used that anger and hurt as a call to action.