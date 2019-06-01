× Stronger storms shifting east of the area.

At 7 PM, surface analysis showed a cold front passing through the Chicago area, ushering drier, cooler air into the region. Radar trends have shown an overall decrease in storm coverage and intensity across northern Illinois and far NW Indiana, with the more intense storms clustered across southern lower Michigan, NE Indiana and NW Ohio.

In Illinois, storms containing heavy rain and small hail continued over downtown Chicago. Another strong storm was over southern Grundy and NE Livingston counties, moving east into Kankakee county. Wind gusts to 45 mph, heavy rain and nickel-sized hail are possible with this storm.

Overall, the downward trend in activity is expected to continue this evening, though isolated storms will persist through 9 PM.

Here’s a summary of storm reports as of 7 PM:

There were no reports of wind damage, only hail.

Hail size Location County Time

1.50 in. Berwyn Cook 3:35 PM

1.25 in. Forest Park Cook 3:57 PM

1.00 in. Hometown Cook 4:13 PM

1.00 in Pistakee Highlands McHenry 4:13 PM

0.88 in Brookfield Cook 3:33 PM

0.88 in Chicago-Logan Sq. Cook 4:03 PM

0.88 in Chicago-Bridgeport Cook 4:13 PM

0.88 in Minooka Will 5:49 PM

0.75 in Palatine Cook 5:50 PM