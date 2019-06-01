× Strong thunderstorms over the north suburbs.

…SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT…

At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fox Lake, moving east at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, McHenry, Zion, Grayslake, Round

Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Park City, Gages

Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Venetian Village, Long Lake, Lindenhurst,

Johnsburg, Lakemoor and Spring Grove.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 1 and 13.

I-294 between mile markers 1 and 13.

This includes… Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County,

IL Beach State Park, and Six Flags Great America.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

northeastern Illinois.