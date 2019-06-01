× Strong thunderstorms have developed over southern Wisconsin.

A cluster of strong thunderstorms producing frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain have developed over south central Wisconsin. Analyses and satellite imagery suggest these storms may quickly develop ESE into McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois by 4:00 PM.

The air over NE Illinois has become quite unstable, signaling the potential for rapid storm development into the northern suburbs.

On the chart above, higher values show where the atmosphere possesses the greatest buoyancy, and the tendency for more vigorous storm development.

The analysis above shows where low levels of the atmosphere are most unstable; the more negative the number, the greater the instability.