Strong thunderstorm over central Cook county.
…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY UNTIL
545 PM CDT…
At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking two thunderstorms, one
near Bridgeport and one over Lyons. Movement was east at 30 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, Maywood, Brookfield, Hinsdale,
Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, Justice, Summit, Lyons, Burr
Ridge, Riverside, Stickney, Midway Airport, Northerly Island, Navy
Pier and Western Springs.