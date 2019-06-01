× Strong thunderstorm over central Cook county.

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY UNTIL

545 PM CDT…

At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking two thunderstorms, one

near Bridgeport and one over Lyons. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, Maywood, Brookfield, Hinsdale,

Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, Justice, Summit, Lyons, Burr

Ridge, Riverside, Stickney, Midway Airport, Northerly Island, Navy

Pier and Western Springs.