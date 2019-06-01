× Special marine warning for portions of southern lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for…

Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL 5NM

offshore to Mid Lake…

Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL…

NEARSHORE AND ADJACENT OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE

HARBOR…

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 428 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Racine to 6 nm southwest of Pleasant Prairie to

22 nm west of Winthrop Harbor, moving east-southeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and large hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high

winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly

higher waves.

* Locations impacted include…

Winthrop Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather

Service.