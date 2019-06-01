× Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of NC and NE Illinois, and part of NW Indiana until 9:00 PM CDT.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northern Illinois

Northwest Indiana

Southern Wisconsin

Lake Michigan

* Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 225 PM until

900 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…Thunderstorms have begun to develop over south-central

Wisconsin. This activity will build eastward across the watch area

this afternoon, with large hail and damaging winds possible in the

stronger cells.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60

statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles west northwest

of Rockford IL to 45 miles north of Valparaiso IN. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.