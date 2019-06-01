× Severe thunderstorm warning/special marine warning issued for a portion of cook county and adjacent lake Michigan waters.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverside,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, Maywood, Brookfield,

Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, River Forest, Summit, Lyons,

Riverside, Stickney, Midway Airport, Lincoln Park, Navy Pier,

Northerly Island, Bellwood and Western Springs.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for…

Calumet Harbor IL to Gary IN…

Lake Michigan from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City in 5NM offshore

to Mid Lake…

Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL…

Wilmette Harbor to Northerly Island IL…

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO GARY…

OPEN WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID

LAKE…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 nm southwest of

Montrose Harbor, moving east at 30 knots.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and large hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high

winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly

higher waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous

lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.