Severe thunderstorm warning issued for central Cook county until 6:45 PM.

Posted 6:11 PM, June 1, 2019, by

Lightning striking Willis Tower around 7:25pm, taken in Greektown

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 601 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Bedford Park to Hyde Park, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Alsip, Justice, Chatham, Summit, Worth,
Lyons, Stickney, Willow Springs, Midway Airport, Northerly Island,
Burbank, Evergreen Park, Palos Hills, Chicago Ridge, Hickory Hills,
Countryside and Merrionette Park.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.