Severe thunderstorm warning issued for central Cook county until 6:45 PM.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…
* Until 645 PM CDT.
* At 601 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Bedford Park to Hyde Park, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Alsip, Justice, Chatham, Summit, Worth,
Lyons, Stickney, Willow Springs, Midway Airport, Northerly Island,
Burbank, Evergreen Park, Palos Hills, Chicago Ridge, Hickory Hills,
Countryside and Merrionette Park.